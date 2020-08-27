OHA update: 5 new COVID deaths, 212 new cases

COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 438, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 212 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 25,761.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (18), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (2), Josephine (2), Klamath (5), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (12), Marion (40), Morrow (3), Multnomah (27), Polk (3), Umatilla (8), Union (2), Washington (47), and Yamhill (4).

Deschutes County has reported 681 total cases and 11 deaths; 479 patients have recovered as of Thursday.

Crook County reported no new cases to remain at 54. One person has died there.

Jefferson County has reported 452 cases and seven deaths.

St. Charles is reporting three current COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.