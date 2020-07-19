OHA update: 436 new COVID cases, 3 new deaths

The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported 436 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 14,579.

Three more deaths bring the state’s death toll to 260.

Deschutes County reported 13 new cases to bring its total to 352. As of Friday, the latest data available, 211 of those patients have recovered.

St. Charles reported it had seven COVID patients on Friday; three on in ICU and two are on ventilators.

Crook County reported five new cases to bring its total to 27. Jefferson County reported 15 new cases, bringing its total to 199.

More than 321,000 Oregonians have tested negative for the disease.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Coos (2), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (13), Douglas (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (16), Jefferson (15), Josephine (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (11), Marion (46), Morrow (8), Multnomah (123), Polk (5), Umatilla (78), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (57), Yamhill (6).

Note:

Roughly 5% of Oregon’s total are presumptive cases—i.e., people without a confirmatory laboratory test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

Though not confirmed by a laboratory test, presumptive cases have a high likelihood of having COVID-19 because of the specific nature of the symptoms and known exposure.

Presumptive cases are encouraged to seek testing to confirm that they do have COVID-19. Presumptive cases who test positive are recategorized as confirmed cases.