OHA reports 250 new COVID cases; state death toll surpasses 200

The Oregon Health Authority reported 250 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 7,818.

Five new deaths raise the state’s death toll to 202.

Deschutes County reported four new cases bringing its total to 159; 143 of those patients have recovered.

Crook County’s cases remained stable at nine. Five new cases in Jefferson county raise its total to 91.

As of Thursday, more than 210,000 people have tested negative for the disease.