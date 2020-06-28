OHA update: 247 new COVID cases, no new deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 247 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 8,341.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the state’s death toll at 202.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Deschutes (8), Jackson (9), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Lane (3), Lincoln (3), Malheur (11), Marion (43), Morrow (8), Multnomah (52), Polk (3), Umatilla (48), Union (2), Wasco (3), Washington (29), Yamhill (1).

Eight new cases in Deschutes County brings its total to 170; 143 of those patients have recovered as of Friday.

Crook County remains at ten cases. Three new cases in Jefferson county raise its total to 97.

As of last Thursday, more than 210,000 people have tested negative for the disease.