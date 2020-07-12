OHA update: 16 new COVID cases in Deschutes County, 332 new throughout state

The Oregon Health Authority reported 332 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 12,170.

Two more deaths raise the state’s death toll to 234.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (33), Deschutes (16), Douglas (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (2), Jefferson (5), Klamath (2), Lane (10), Linn (8), Malheur (71), Marion (28), Morrow (7), Multnomah (70), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (27), Wasco (1), Washington (35), Yamhill (4).

The new cases in Deschutes County bring the total to 268; 180 of those cases have recovered as of Friday.

Also as of Friday, St. Charles reported 11 COVID patients with one in the ICU on a ventilator.

Crook County remains at 18 and Jefferson County’s count went up to 168.