OHA: Sharp declines in daily COVID cases, hospitalizations, deaths last week

There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,924, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wedneday.

The OHA reported 731 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 140,063.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (8), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (4), Columbia (8), Coos (9), Crook (7), Deschutes (24), Douglas (9), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (35), Jefferson (7), Josephine (16), Klamath (13), Lake (2), Lane (52), Lincoln (3), Linn (21), Malheur (17), Marion (115), Morrow (5), Multnomah (118), Polk (21), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (30), Union (3), Wasco (2), Washington (106) and Yamhill (18).

Deschutes County has reported 5,303 cases and 42 deaths – one more death than Tuesday.

The county reports 2,708 active cases, which is one in 73 residents; 2,534 patients are recovered.

Crook County has reported 676 cases and 15 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,746 cases and 25 deaths.

Starting today, OHA will no longer list individual cases of COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon in its daily media releases.

Since the first COVID-19 related death was reported in Oregon by OHA on March 14, 2020, OHA has listed each of the individuals by county of residence, date of death, date of positive test or symptom onset and if the individuals had underlying conditions.

Those updates have been provided daily since March 14, 2020.

“Every death from COVID-19 represents a loss, especially for those who knew them best — families, friends and loved ones,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “That is why we have listed each case. Moving forward, we will share aggregated COVID-19 related deaths on OHA’s public dashboards, which are updated daily.

“As the death toll from the virus has climbed, validating and reporting each death has had an impact on our daily reporting. We will continue to honor the lives of each person lost to the pandemic, but in a different way.

“The dashboard will provide additional information on COVID-19 related deaths that have not been accessible in a visual format before — including data on trends, underlying conditions and residence setting. This dashboard offers the public a clearer picture of the collective toll the virus has taken. But it will never detract from the importance of each Oregonian who is no longer with us.”

Vaccinations in Oregon

St. Charles reported it had administered 13,459 COVID vaccines thus far.

Today, OHA reported that 14,896 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total,10,943 doses were administered on Jan. 26 and 3,953 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 26.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 340,369 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 600,875 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported 21 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 302, which is six fewer than yesterday. There are 74 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU beds) which is four more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Weekly COVID-19 reports

OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, showed sharp declines in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the previous week.

OHA reported 4,119 new daily cases during the week of Monday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 24, a 48% decrease from the previous week.

There were 229 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a 33% decline from the previous week. COVID-19 deaths also fell dramatically to 74 from last week’s pandemic high of 195.

There were 116,099 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 17 through Jan. 23. The percentage of positive tests dropped to 5.1%.

People age 20 to 49 have accounted for 54% of COVID-19 cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 77% of deaths associated with the virus.

Today’s COVID-19 Outbreak Report shows 178 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.