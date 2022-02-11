OHA says 36% of COVID cases last week were fully vaccinated, boosted

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 22 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,344, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

OHA reported 3,176 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 671,923.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (16), Benton (92), Clackamas (213), Clatsop (27), Columbia (61), Coos (42), Crook (37), Curry (28), Deschutes (173), Douglas (106), Harney (6), Hood River (10), Jackson (205), Jefferson (33), Josephine (97), Klamath (49), Lake (4), Lane (270), Lincoln (44), Linn (193), Malheur (18), Marion (299), Morrow (4), Multnomah (432), Polk (82), Tillamook (21), Umatilla (63), Union (20), Wallowa (6), Wasco (29), Washington (419) and Yamhill (77)

Oregon’s 6,331st COVID-19-related death is a 47-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Dec. 31, 2021, and died Jan. 5 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,340th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died Feb. 6 at St. Charles Madras Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,341st COVID-19-related death is a 40-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive Feb. 1 and died Feb. 4 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,342nd COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 5 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

This week and going forward, the weekly COVID-19 Breakthrough Report includes several changes.

In order to identify breakthrough cases, all cases reported to public health are automatically matched with Oregon’s statewide immunization database to verify COVID-19 vaccination status. As case counts have increased dramatically during the Omicron surge, the database has been unable to match the entire volume of reported cases. This has created a portion of recent COVID-19 cases with unknown COVID-19 vaccination status.

The following changes to the weekly breakthrough report were made to better understand the spread of COVID-19 among those who are fully vaccinated:

Categorizing cases not yet matched with the statewide immunization database as those with “unknown vaccination status.”

Adding additional columns in Table 1 with the number and percentage of cases with known vaccination status by week.

Updating Figure 1 so the “unvaccinated cases” category excludes cases with unknown vaccination status. This change provides more accurate information on COVID-19 cases rates over time among those who are not fully vaccinated.

Updating Table 3 so the “unvaccinated cases” category excludes cases with unknown vaccination status.

OHA is working to identify vaccination status for all reported cases in a timely manner.

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, reported 29,411 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.

Of those cases, 15,020, or 51.1%, were unvaccinated people and 12,778, or 43.41%, were vaccine breakthrough cases.

Among the vaccine breakthrough cases, 4,637, or 36.3%, were fully vaccinated and boosted.

The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 50. Seventy-nine breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 816 cases in people ages 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 145,313 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 41. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is almost twice the rate in vaccinated people and 3.4 times higher than in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

To date, 2.6% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.6% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died is 81.

Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Oregonians are encouraged to get vaccinated and, if eligible, to get a booster shot.

Weekly Outbreak Report published

The COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 341 total active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living settings with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases, or one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

Pediatric cases update

COVID-19 cases continue to be high among children ages 0 to 17 with the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to the latest weekly dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 case data in Oregon. OHA continues to monitor trends.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported 66 COVID patients; seven are in the ICU, and five are on ventilators.

Of those 66 patients, 23 are fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,007, which is 35 fewer than yesterday. There are 172 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than yesterday.

There are 54 available adult ICU beds out of 688 total (8% availability) and 246 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,262 (6% availability).

2/10/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 54 (8%) 25 (7%) 3 (3%) 10 (11%) 2 (3%) 0 (0%) 5 (11%) 9 (32%) Adult non-ICU beds available 246 (6%) 38 (2%) 24 (4%) 49 (9%) 41 (9%) 6 (12%) 52 (12%) 36 (29%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 8,683 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 9. Of that total, 740 were initial doses, 978 were second doses and 2,310 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 4,509 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 9.

The seven-day running average is now 7,159 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,092,819 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 221,088 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,684,760 doses of Moderna and 266,627 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,140,258 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,842,526 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. As of today, 75% of all Oregonian adults have completed their vaccination series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

