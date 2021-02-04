OHA reports vaccination for seniors in Oregon begins Monday

Starting Feb. 8, people age 80 and older can begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Oregon Health Authority said it’s committed to getting all older Oregonians vaccinated.

There will be more seniors who want to get vaccinated than there will be vaccines available to them.

When will you be eligible?

Everyone 65 and older will be eligible for vaccine by the end of February.

Here are dates that each age group becomes eligible for the vaccine:

Next week, OHA will launch a new tool that will allow people to determine if they are eligible for a vaccine and register to get email alerts or text notifications about vaccine events in their area.

The tool will be open to all Oregonians and information will be available in 11 languages.

The OHA will provide information about how to access the tool in Coronavirus Update after it goes live. In the meantime, Oregonians can: