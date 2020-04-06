OHA reports two new COVID-19 deaths; 1 new Deschutes Co. case

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 29, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the statewide total to 1,132. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (6), Columbia (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Jackson (6), Josephine (3), Klamath (3), Lane (2), Linn (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (10), Polk (2), Umatilla (1), Washington (12). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

The one new case in Deschutes County brings the total to 40. Crook County has reported one case.

Overall, 612 people in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties have tested negative. Statewide, more than 20,000 people have tested negative, according to OHA.

The two new Oregon deaths are a 93-year-old man in Washington County and a 70-year-old woman in Marion County. Both had underlying medical conditions.

The OHA said 400 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients have been admitted to the hospital and 82 are on ventilators. The state currently has 733 ventilators available.

OHA today also unveiled a new dashboard to help visualize COVID-19 data and trends in Oregon. The two graphs show Oregon’s epidemiological curve and the number of Oregonians who have been tested for COVID-19.

These data are provisional. Our team of epidemiologists continues to review and verify data, so our reported numbers will change. As we get more information, we update the data from previous days.

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the OHA reports.

Here are the latest numbers as of 4/6/20.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 1,132 20,669 29 Deschutes County 40 534 0 Crook County 1 33 0 Jefferson County 0 45 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information as of 4/3/2020 (the last report from the county.)

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 13 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 19 Male 21 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 39 or younger 9 Age 40 to 59 10 Age 60 to 69 9 Age 70 or older 12 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 20 No travel history 20 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 15 Has not been hospitalized 25



