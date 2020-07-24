2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Deschutes County

The Oregon Health Authority reported two more COVID deaths in Deschutes County Friday, bringing the total amount of COVID deaths in the county to three.

The second death is a 92-year-old man who tested positive July 12 and died July 18. According to the OHA, his place of death is still being confirmed and he had underlying health conditions.

The third death is a 96-year-old man who tested positive July 12 and died July 23 at his home. He also had underlying health conditions, the OHA said.

Morgan Emerson with Deschutes County Public Health said both deaths are associated with an outbreak at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend. 38 residents and 21 staff at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care have now tested positive for the virus, according to Emerson.

The OHA reported nine COVID deaths in Oregon today, which is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic.

396 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported in Oregon Friday, bringing the state’s total to 16,104.

Deschutes County reported 16 more cases of COVID, bringing the county’s total to 419. 265 of those cases have recovered.

St. Charles has 16 COVID patients, as of Friday morning. Three of the patients are in the ICU and on ventilators.

Crook County has one new case, bringing their total to 30.

Jefferson County reported 22 new cases. They now have 244 cases total.

More than 350,000 people have tested negative for the disease.