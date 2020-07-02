▶️ OHA reports spike of 375 new COVID cases; 9 in Deschutes Co.

The Oregon Health Authority on Friday recorded a record spike of 375 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 9,294.

One person died from the disease bringing that total to 209.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (22), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (9), Douglas (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (8), Josephine (8), Lane (15), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (16), Marion (32), Morrow (8), Multnomah (64), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (88), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (67), and Yamhill (5).

Deschutes County’s new cases bring its total to 192. As of Thursday morning, seven patients were hospitalized at St. Charles.

Crook County reported one new case to bring its total to 11 while the eight new cases in Jefferson County bring that total to 126.

Today’s case count is Oregon’s largest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic, following the previous largest on Wednesday.



The OHA said Oregon has experienced five weeks of case growth and cases are rising faster in rural communities and in Central and Eastern Oregon.

Jill Johnson, Deschutes County’s communicable disease supervisor, said the 45 cases in the last 10 days (June 25-July 2) “is a marked increase over any 10-day period since COVID-19 appeared in Deschutes County.”

Heather Kaisner, public health manager and communication specialist for Deschutes County Public Health, said the County is concerned about the new cases, which can often be linked back to small social gatherings between family and friends.

“As we go into this Fourth of July weekend, it’s so important to keep your social circles small, and if you do go outside, make sure to wear those face coverings,” Kaisner said.

According to Kaisner, St. Charles is prepared to take on more COVID patients if necessary.

“They have been amazing partners in this and I know they do have good capacity, and they continue and we continue to monitor that,” Kaisner said. “However, they really put together great plans in the spring for if they had to increase capacity.”

The largest county case count today was in Umatilla County with 88 new cases attributed to outbreaks and community spread.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kate Brown ordered face coverings to be worn in all indoor public places throughout the state.

Masks and face coverings, along with maintaining 6-feet of distancing between people has been shown to contain the spread of COVID-19.