OHA reports single-day record with 1,306 new COVID cases; 60 new in Deschutes Co.

The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported the largest daily number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,306 new confirmed and presumptive cases.

Deschutes County also had a record single-day total of 60 new cases.

COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 812, the OHA reported.

The new reported cases bring the state total to 62,175.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (15), Clackamas (78), Clatsop (9), Columbia (20), Coos (8), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (60), Douglas (39), Grant (27), Harney (4), Hood River (3), Jackson (84), Jefferson (11), Josephine (18), Klamath (39), Lake (3), Lane (91), Lincoln (7), Linn (27), Malheur (23), Marion (112), Morrow (3), Multnomah (337), Polk (21), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (45), Union (17), Wasco (13), Washington (155), and Yamhill (20).

According to the OHA, 95% of the total cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

Deschutes County has reported 1,841 cases and 14 deaths; 1,292 people have recovered as of Friday.

Crook County has reported 183 cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 749 cases and 11 deaths.

St. Charles reported Friday it had 11 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

The hospital has 30 total ICU beds in Bend and Redmond.