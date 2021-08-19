St. Charles breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

St. Charles Hospital reported Thursday it was caring for 62 COVID-19 patients, with nine in the ICU and seven on ventilators.

This breaks the previous record for the most COVID-19 hospitalizations during the entire pandemic.

The Oregon Health Authority announced a sharp increase in COVID-19 weekly cases and hospitalizations across the state in its Weekly Report on Wednesday.

OHA reported 12,741 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 15. That represents a 53% increase over the previous week.

There were 546 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 224 last week. That marked the fifth consecutive week of increases.

There were 46 reported COVID-19 related deaths, up from 40 reported the previous week.

There were 146,199 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14. The percentage of positive tests increased to 11.8%.

The COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 72 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

