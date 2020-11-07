OHA reports record 988 new COVID cases 13 new deaths

COVID-19 has claimed 13 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 729, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

The OHA also reported 988 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 49,587.

Today’s cases are the highest number reported on a single day since the start of the pandemic in Oregon.

The high number is a stark reminder of the need for the new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 announced yesterday by Gov. Kate Brown.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (8), Clackamas (129), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (32), Douglas (23), Grant (17), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (78), Jefferson (4), Josephine (10), Klamath (12), Lane (75), Linn (12), Malheur (15), Marion (75), Morrow (2), Multnomah (240), Polk (12), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (27), Union (10), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (133), and Yamhill (45).

Deschutes County has reported 202 cases since Sunday, a one-week record that surpasses last week’s record of 145.

Overall the county has reported 1,440 cases and 13 deaths; 1,092 patients have recovered as of Friday, the latest data available.

Jefferson County has reported 633 cases and 11 deaths.

Crook County has reported 139 cases and five deaths.

Local hospitalizations are up as well.

St. Charles on Friday reported 11 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and two are on a ventilator.