OHA reports record 575 new COVID cases; 51 in Deschutes Co. over last 2 days

The Oregon Health Authority reported 575 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state total to 43,793.

It’s the highest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.

Additionally, Deschutes County reported 25 cases Thursday on top of the 26 cases reported Wednesday.

The 79 cases reported since Sunday this week is already more than all of last week (Sun-Sat.)

Morgan Emerson, the preparedness coordinator for Deschutes County Health, said there are no reported outbreaks locally.

The spike in cases is due to transmission among a mix of close contacts (friends, coworkers, neighbors), household contacts (someone brings it home) and travel.

The OHA said preliminary data shows the increase statewide reflects continued widespread community transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks.

It is also a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant in practicing protective measures to slow the spread of the illness.

OHA published face covering guidance last week that requires that people consistently wear face coverings while indoors at their workplace or all other places where they will be in contact with people from outside their household.

OHA has also asked Oregonians to change their Halloween plans.

This means avoid traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating and costume parties with people outside their own households.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (15), Clackamas (62), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Crook (1), Deschutes (25), Douglas (4), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (54), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (2), Lane (17), Linn (18), Malheur (7), Marion (62), Morrow (5), Multnomah (102), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (42), Union (7), Wallowa (3), Washington (107) and Yamhill (9).

Crook County has reported 113 cases and two deaths.

Deschutes County has reported 1,185 cases and 13 deaths; 996 patients have recovered as of Wednesday, the latest data available.

Jefferson County has reported 607 cases and 10 deaths.

St. Charles reported Thursday it has seven COVID patients; two are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

SCHOOL METRIC WATCH:

Each day we will be posting the Sunday-Saturday running tally of COVID cases in Deschutes County* as they relate to the weekly metrics many are watching for kids to return to school.

Counties need to have 30 or fewer cases per 100,000 people to bring kids back in grades K-3. With about 200,000 residents, Deschutes County’s target number is 60 or fewer total cases.

So far this week, Deschutes County has reported 79 confirmed and presumptive cases since Sunday.

* The final weekly tally reported by the OHA may differ based on a variety of factors.

