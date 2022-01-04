OHA reports record 4,540 new COVID cases, 44 deaths statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Health Authority reported 4,540 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — shattering the state’s previous record of daily cases, set just five days earlier. Currently, 510 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, which is less than half the number during the delta variant surge. However, local scientists estimate that roughly 1,650 coronavirus patients will be hospitalized statewide on the predicted peak in late January, Jan. 31 due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

There are 44 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,710.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (102), Clackamas (652), Clatsop (38), Columbia (34), Coos (3), Crook (59), Curry (4), Deschutes (280), Douglas (54), Gilliam (8), Grant (6), Harney (4), Jackson (132), Jefferson (21), Josephine (55), Klamath (86), Lake (6), Lane (443), Lincoln (13), Linn (102), Malheur (38), Marion (464), Morrow (6), Multnomah (786), Polk (123), Sherman (7), Tillamook (17), Umatilla (109), Union (29), Wallowa (10), Wasco (30), Washington (610), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (200)

Local cases have skyrocketed since last week.

Deschutes County Health reported 1,400 cases last week, up from 561 the previous week and 359 cases the week before.

Currently, there are 5,064 active cases in Deschutes County – that’s 1 in every 39 residents.

State continues march toward goal of boosting a million more people in Oregon

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 216,977 Oregonians have received a booster.

As of today, Oregon needs 783,023 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 28 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

Of those 28 patients, six are fully vaccinated.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 510, which is 12 more than yesterday. There are 111 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven more than yesterday.

There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 658 total (9% availability) and 257 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,068 (6% availability).

1/4/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 59 (9%) 21 (6%) 3 (3%) 11 (12%) 2 (3%) 1 (10%) 11 (28%) 10 (40%) Adult non-ICU beds available 257 (6%) 25 (1%) 3 (1%) 77 (13%) 30 (7%) 5 (10%) 72 (18%) 45 (41%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 14,080 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 3. Of that total, 1,273 were initial doses, 1,326 were second doses, and 5,892 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 5,496 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Jan. 3.

The seven-day running average is now 10,009 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,825,434 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 169,402 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,521,321 doses of Moderna and 257,190 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,057,885 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,774,158 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.