OHA reports record 437 new cases statewide; 28 in Deschutes County

The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported 437 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 – including 28 in Deschutes County – marking the largest one-day count since the onset of the pandemic.

The new cases bring Oregon’s total to 13,509. COVID has claimed two more lives as well, bringing the state’s death toll to 249.

The cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (28), Douglas (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (8), Jefferson (6), Josephine (1), Klamath (3), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Linn (4), Malheur (17), Marion (53), Morrow (8), Multnomah (108), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (50), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (76), and Yamhill (3).

Jefferson County’s total now sits at 177; Crook County has reported 20 total cases.

Health officials say the rise in cases is attributed to the spread of COVID-19 from social gatherings and sporadic spread following the reopening of many Oregon counties.

Worksite outbreaks and long term care facility outbreaks also are contributing cases to the daily count.

Deschutes County on Wednesday reported an outbreak of at least 20 cases at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care, a long-term care facility in Bend.

Morgan Emerson, with Deschutes County Health Services, said 21 of today’s 28 reported cases were linked to the care facility.

Of the 316 cases in Deschutes County, 210 have recovered.

St. Charles on Thursday reported eight current COVID patients; three are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.

More than 15,000 Central Oregonians have tested negative for the disease.

Statewide, the OHA reports there are 207 patients hospitalized with suspected and confirmed COVID; 30 are on ventilators.

The OHA’s weekly report (July 6-12) shows 192 of Deschutes County’s cases (as of the 12th) have been Bend residents while 51 list Redmond as their home.

The remaining cases are spread out throughout Sisters, La Pine, Sunriver

Note:

Roughly 5% of Oregon’s total are presumptive cases—i.e., people without a confirmatory laboratory test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

Though not confirmed by a laboratory test, presumptive cases have a high likelihood of having COVID-19 because of the specific nature of the symptoms and known exposure.

Presumptive cases are encouraged to seek testing to confirm that they do have COVID-19. Presumptive cases who test positive are recategorized as confirmed cases.