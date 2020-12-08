OHA reports record 36 COVID deaths, 1,341 new cases

COVID-19 has claimed 36 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,080 the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

It’s another single-day high for deaths in the state.

“At this unfortunate moment, as we work together to confront the challenge presented by COVID-19, we extend our deepest sympathies to those who have lost a loved one and to every Oregonian who has been impacted by the pandemic,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen.

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,341 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 87,082.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (21), Clackamas (114), Clatsop (12), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (11), Curry (6), Deschutes (34), Douglas (27), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (106), Jefferson (28), Josephine (25), Klamath (40), Lake (7), Lane (109), Lincoln (10), Linn (48), Malheur (10), Marion (116), Morrow (5), Multnomah (286), Polk (16), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (40), Union (9), Wasco (13), Washington (173), Wheeler (3), Yamhill (24).

According to the OHA, 95% of the new and presumptive cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

Deschutes County has reported 2,919 cases and 15 deaths; 997 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 304 cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,014 cases and 11 deaths.

St. Charles reported Tuesday it had 41 COVID patients; six are in the ICU and four are on a ventilator.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon decreased to 553, 12 fewer than yesterday. There are 127 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, seven more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. Numbers do not reflect admissions per day nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.