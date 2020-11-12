OHA reports record 1,122 new COVID cases; 4 new deaths

The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported a record 1,122 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 53,779.

COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 746.

Today’s total is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic started in Oregon.

The previous daily record was 988 on Saturday. The percent of people testing positive was 12% statewide, more than double what it was over the summer months, according to the OHA.

Multnomah County, home to Portland, had 350 cases on Thursday.

Small social gatherings continue to act as a catalyst for COVID-19 transmission: for example, a portion of this week’s rising cases can be attributed to at least five Halloween events, from small social gatherings to a party attended by more than 100 people (

Today’s new cases are under investigation and cannot be attributed yet to a source).

The Oregon Health Authority urges all Oregonians to:

Limit social gatherings to your household, or no more than six people if the gathering includes those from outside your household.

Reduce the frequency of those social gatherings (the majority of Oregonians are now socializing 3 times or less every two weeks).

Keep the same six people in your social gathering circle.

While these social gathering precautions are in place for the nine counties covered by Governor Brown’s “pause” declaration, they are effective COVID-19 prevention steps for all Oregonians.

Oregon’s average daily case rate passed 800 for the first time Wednesday.

Gov. Kate Brown said earlier this week that the state is at a “crossroads” as health officials attempt to control a rapid increase in COVID-10 cases driven mostly by indoor gatherings as the weather gets colder.

COVID-19 hospitalizations were up 57% over the previous week and 83% over the past four weeks, officials said Tuesday.

It can take days or weeks after diagnosis for people with COVID to require hospitalization. Hospitals are bracing for the likelihood that high numbers of new cases will translate into strain on hospitals later this month and into December.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (20), Clackamas (102), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (28), Douglas (14), Grant (4), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (123), Jefferson (1), Josephine (4), Klamath (9), Lane (65), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Marion (102), Morrow (3), Multnomah (351), Polk (19), Umatilla (44), Union (2), Wasco (5), Washington (169), and Yamhill (26).

According to the OHA, 95% of the total cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

Deschutes County has reported 125 new cases since Sunday and 1,559 cases and 14 deaths; 1,158 patients have recovered as of Tuesday, the latest data available.

Jefferson County has reported 660 cases and 11 deaths.

Crook County has reported 156 cases and five deaths.

St. Charles on Thursday reported 13 COVID patients; two are in the ICU and on a ventilator.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.