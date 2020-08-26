OHA reports 1 new COVID death at St. Charles, 222 new cases statewide

COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 433, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

One of those deaths is a 55-year-old man in Jefferson County. He tested positive on June 26 and died on Aug. 25 at St. Charles in Bend, according to the OHA. He had underlying medical conditions.

The OHA reported 222 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 25,571.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (15), Columbia (1), Coos (5), Deschutes (4), Douglas (4), Jackson (25), Josephine (2), Lane (8), Lincoln (3), Linn (1), Malheur (9), Marion (38), Morrow (2), Multnomah (54), Polk (1), Umatilla (24), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (18), and Yamhill (3).

Deschutes County has reported 677 total cases and 11 deaths; 458 patients have recovered as of Wednesday.

Crook County reported no new cases to remain at 54. One person has died there.

Jefferson County has reported 450 cases and seven deaths.

St. Charles reported two current COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.

On Wednesday, the OHA released their weekly report, which shows a 13% drop in daily cases for last week. The OHA recorded 1,704 new cases of COVID, which was down from the previous week’s case count of 1,963.