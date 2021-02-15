OHA reports no new COVID deaths for 2nd straight day

For the second straight day, the Oregon Health Authority reported no new COVID deaths, keeping the state’s death toll at 2,137.

The OHA reported 184 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 150,464.

Note: Case and electronic laboratory result counts are lower than anticipated today. This is likely related to the winter weather event and hazardous travel conditions.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (24), Douglas (13), Harney (4), Jackson (6), Jefferson (4), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lake (5), Lane (26), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (6), Multnomah (23), Polk (3), Umatilla (3), Union (5), Washington (30), Yamhill (6).

Deschutes County has reported 5,738 cases and 56 deaths.

Crook County has reported 747 cases and 18 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,888 cases and 27 deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County: 29,957

Crook County: 2,356

Jefferson County: 2,992

Today, OHA reported that 6,693 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,650 doses were administered on Feb.14 and 3,043 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 14.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 683,887 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 885,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’ s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

Note: The reduced number of administrations is likely the result of inclement weather.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

On Monday St. Charles reported 14 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 210, which is three fewer than yesterday. There are 53 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.