OHA reports nearly 500 new Central Oregon COVID cases over the weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 40 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,155, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 5,545 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 273,896.

The 40 new deaths and 5,545 new cases reported Monday include data recorded by counties for the 3-day period between Friday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 29.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (17), Benton (62), Clackamas (452), Clatsop (58), Columbia (66), Coos (83), Crook (27), Curry (58), Deschutes (431), Douglas (442), Gilliam (2), Grant (17), Harney (12), Hood River (17), Jackson (486), Jefferson (39), Josephine (255), Klamath (72), Lane (529), Lincoln (110), Linn (248), Malheur (21), Marion (528), Morrow (20), Multnomah (583), Polk (49), Sherman (2), Tillamook (81), Umatilla (80), Union (62), Wallowa (32), Wasco (29), Washington (451) and Yamhill (124).

HOSCAP report recalls 2020 COVID-19 peaks, bed capacity constraints

Oregon Health Authority is releasing the Oregon HOSCAP COVID-19 Review: April 2020-2021, which covers the first year of reporting hospitalizations of patients who either tested positive or were suspected to have COVID-19.

The Oregon Hospital Capacity Web System (HOSCAP), which predates COVID-19, has been used throughout the pandemic by hospitals, health systems and state health authorities for health planning and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report, published today, has several findings:

COVID-19-positive hospitalizations peaked in summer 2020, followed by a larger fall peak.

Hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 surged again in spring 2021, as patients with suspected COVID-19 continued to decline.

Though trends varied between regions, bed capacity constraints were widespread.

In the fall and summer 2020 surges, COVID-19-positive hospitalizations initially peaked approximately two weeks after COVID-19 cases.

Hospital capacity data is published Monday through Friday on OHA’s COVID-19 data dashboards.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles Hospital reported they were caring for 75 COVID-19 patients on Monday, with 10 in the ICU and seven on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,120, which is 23 fewer than yesterday.

There are 316 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 14 fewer than yesterday.

There are 39 available adult ICU beds out of 671 total (6% availability) and 314 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,240 (7% availability).

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms. Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 4,629 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 761 were initial doses and 508 were second doses administered on Aug. 29. The remaining 3,240 were administered on previous days, but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 29.

The seven-day running average is now 8,455 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,806,231 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,843,095 first and second doses of Moderna and 198,446 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,623,918 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,399,069 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Cases and deaths

Oregon reports 2,493 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 27, 1,864 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 28, and 1,188 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 29.

Oregon’s 3,116th COVID-19 associated death is a 68-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Aug. 26 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,117th COVID-19 associated death is a 34-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 26 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,118th COVID-19 associated death is a 43-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 26 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,119th COVID-19 associated death is a 57-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on August 26 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,120th COVID-19 associated death is a 97-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,121st COVID-19 associated death is an 81-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 26 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,122nd COVID-19 associated death is a 66-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 24 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,123rd COVID-19 associated death is a 50-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 26 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,124th COVID-19 associated death is a 66-year-old man from Douglas County who first became symptomatic on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 25 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,125th COVID-19 associated death is a 65-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 26 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,126th COVID-19 associated death is a 56-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Aug. 25 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,127th COVID-19 associated death is an 85-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 25 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,128th COVID-19 associated death is an 86-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 26 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,129th COVID-19 associated death is an 85-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,130th COVID-19 associated death is a 67-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 28 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,131st COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 26 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,132nd COVID-19 associated death is a 92-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 22 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,133rd COVID-19 associated death is a 65-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 28 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,134th COVID-19 associated death is an 89-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,135th COVID-19 associated death is an 80-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 26 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,136th COVID-19 associated death is a 70-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 25 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,137th COVID-19 associated death is a 75-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 26 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,138th COVID-19 associated death is a 78-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,139th COVID-19 associated death is a 73-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Aug. 26 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,140th COVID-19 associated death is a 21-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 21 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,141st COVID-19 associated death is a 51-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 27 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,142nd COVID-19 associated death is an 80-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 27 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,143rd COVID-19 associated death is a 75-year-old woman from Morrow County who tested positive on July 25 and died on Aug. 25 at Benefits Health System. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,144th COVID-19 associated death is a 75-year-old man from Morrow County who tested positive on July 23 and died on Aug. 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,145th COVID-19 associated death is a 94-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,146th COVID-19 associated death is an 86-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 28 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,147th COVID-19 associated death is a 91-year-old man from Gilliam County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 25 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,148th COVID-19 associated death is an 87-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 27 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,149th COVID-19 associated death is a 64-year-old woman from Grant County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 28 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,150th COVID-19 associated death is an 85-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Aug. 28 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,151st COVID-19 associated death is an 82-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 28 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,152nd COVID-19 associated death is a 35-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 27 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,153rd COVID-19 associated death is a 59-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 24 and died on Aug. 28 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,154th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 19 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,155th COVID-19 associated death is a 52-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Aug. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed