OHA reports less than 15 new COVID-19 cases across Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are eight new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,983, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

OHA reported 269 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 701,992.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (18), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (7), Grant (5), Hood River (3), Jackson (19), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (42), Lincoln (1), Linn (7), Malheur (1), Marion (15), Multnomah (55), Polk (8), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (26) and Yamhill (8).

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles Hospital reported Tuesday they were caring for 18 COVID-19 patients, which is three less than Monday.

Two of those patients are in the ICU, and one is on a ventilator. Both are not fully vaccinated.

Nine of the COVID-19 inpatients are under age 60, and the other nine are over age 60.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 179, which is 13 fewer than yesterday. There are 28 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.

There are 110 available adult ICU beds out of 668 total (16% availability) and 338 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,256 (8% availability).

3/22/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 110 (16%) 66 (20%) 10 (10%) 10 (11%) 4 (7%) 2 (20%) 7 (16%) 11 (42%) Adult non-ICU beds available 338 (8%) 78 (4%) 34 (5%) 46 (8%) 47 (11%) 17 (34%) 72 (18%) 44 (38%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 2,391 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 21. Of that total, 240 were initial doses, 259 were second doses and 762 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 993 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 21.

The seven-day running average is now 2,303 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,182,911 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 243,534 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,734,827 doses of Moderna and 269,965 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,172,233 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,880,420 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Cases and deaths

Oregon’s 6,976th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Feb. 11 and died March 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,977th COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive March 16 and died March 16 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,978th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Feb. 23 and died March 19 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,979th COVID-19-related death is a 95-year-old man from Lane County who died Jan. 26 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,980th COVID-19-related death is a 50-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Feb. 19 and died March 19 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,981st COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,982nd COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive March 8 and died March 16 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,983rd COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died Jan. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

