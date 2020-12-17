OHA reports highest two-day death toll since start of pandemic

COVID-19 has claimed 48 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,262 the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

Today’s death toll along with yesterday’s represents the highest two-day COVID-19 death toll since the beginning of the pandemic.

The surge in reported deaths is the result of steadily high daily case counts and the manner of processing death reports.

The counting of deaths from death certificates may take time to process because they are determined by physicians and then sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further review before the cause of death is ultimately determined.

Once this information is confirmed, the information is reported back with a final cause of death to states.

The OHA reported 1,562 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 97,622.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (31), Clackamas (166), Clatsop (7), Columbia (5), Coos (11), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (50), Douglas (16), Gilliam (2), Harney (4), Hood River (16), Jackson (64), Jefferson (29), Josephine (29), Klamath (20), Lake (2), Lane (105), Lincoln (5), Linn (51), Malheur (16), Marion (183), Morrow (8), Multnomah (455), Polk (30), Sherman (2), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (34), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (148) and Yamhill (33).

Deschutes County has reported 3,342 cases since the pandemic began; 18 people have died.

The county had 2,205 active cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available – that’s one in 89 residents; 1,070 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 364 total cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,195 total cases and 12 deaths.

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had 39 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

The ICU was full as of Tuesday afternoon, according to St. Charles officials.