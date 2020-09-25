OHA reports highest daily COVID case count since pandemic’s start, with 457 new cases

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 542, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 457 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, today bringing the state total to 32,314.

This is the highest daily case count since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the OHA.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (11), Clackamas (33), Clatsop (73), Columbia (7), Coos (3), Deschutes (17), Jackson (14), Jefferson (4), Josephine (2), Klamath (1), Lake (3), Lane (50), Lincoln (2), Linn (12), Malheur (20), Marion (58), Morrow (4), Multnomah (62), Polk (8), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union (4), Wasco (3), Washington (51), and Yamhill (5).

An outbreak of 79 cases has been reported at Pacific Seafood in Clatsop County. The outbreak investigation began Sept. 15.

Deschutes County has reported 810 cases and 12 deaths; 703 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 61 cases and one death.

Jefferson County has reported 524 cases and eight deaths.

St. Charles on Friday reported three COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.