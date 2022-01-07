OHA reports another record for daily COVID cases; contact tracers scrambling

For the fourth consecutive day Oregon has shattered previous high marks of daily COVID-19 cases, with health officials reporting 7,615 new cases on Thursday.

Nine new deaths were reported statewide.

Hospitals for the first time also reported the biggest single-day uptick in weeks, with 588 people in care who tested positive, a 12% spike since Wednesday.

In Multnomah County, officials say EMS calls are up 40% over a usual average volume and at least one large Portland area emergency department was “physically out of space” yesterday afternoon.

Deschutes County reported 159 new cases on Thursday; Crook County added 41 cases and Jefferson County added 62.

St. Charles reported Thursday it had 37 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.

Of those 37 patients, six are fully vaccinated.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

Meanwhile, Deschutes County health officials said Thursday that the skyrocketing COVID cases have contract tracers scrambling and they’re not able to contact all the positive cases within 24 hours.

“Due to the recent sharp increase in local COVID cases, we are currently operating in a surge capacity,” said Health Officer Dr. George Conway. “We ask that residents wear a mask around people they don’t live with; continue to stay home and get tested if they feel sick; and self-isolate and notify close contacts if they test positive for COVID-19. Getting vaccinated and receiving a booster shot is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness, hospitalization or death.”

The county set a record on Wednesday with 716 new cases, surpassing the previous record of 326 reported on Dec. 29th.

If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19:

Public Health officials ask those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting a call from Public Health to:

Contact your medical provider if you have medical needs, including the availability of outpatient therapy options if appropriate.

Visit www.deschutes.org/covidinfo to learn more about current quarantine and isolation guidance.

Call the COVID-19 hotline at (541) 699-5109 if you need information about quarantine or isolation timelines or if you need support to help you quarantine or isolate. The hotline is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19:

Public Health officials encourage individuals who are symptomatic, or were exposed to someone with COVID-19, to get tested. For the most accurate results, it is recommended to test five days after an exposure to someone with COVID-19.

For information on where to get tested in Deschutes County, visit www.deschutes.org/covid19testing. There is currently an increased demand for testing services.

Residents who are seeking testing may experience delays in scheduling appointments.

If you are waiting for COVID-19 test results

Those who have had a COVID-19 test and are still awaiting their test results should stay home and away from others.