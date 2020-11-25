OHA reports a record 75 new cases in Deschutes Co.; 20 deaths statewide

COVID-19 has claimed 20 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 867, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 1,189 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 68,503.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (112), Clatsop (3), Columbia (11), Coos (12), Crook (8), Curry (8), Deschutes (75), Douglas (42), Grant (3), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (89), Jefferson (12), Josephine (28), Klamath (44), Lake (4), Lane (101), Lincoln (12), Linn (17), Malheur (14), Marion (105), Morrow (5), Multnomah (177), Polk (35), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (25), Union (26), Wasco (9), Washington (180), and Yamhill (12).

According to the OHA, 95% of the total cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

Deschutes County’s 75 new cases is a new single-day record, breaking the previous record of 60 last Friday.

Overall, the county has reported 2,074 cases and 14 deaths. There are currently 1,190 active cases in Deschutes County.

Crook County has reported 208 cases and eight deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 798 cases and 11 deaths.

Among the new deaths reported, a 27-year-old Lincoln County man who died Nov. 17th in his home. He had underlying conditions.

It’s believed he’s the youngest to have died from the virus in Oregon.

Weekly cases, hospitalizations set new pandemic highs

OHA’s COVID-19 weekly report released Wednesday, set new pandemic highs for daily cases and hospitalizations.

OHA reported 8,687 new daily cases during the week of Monday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 22, a 34% increase over the previous record-high week.

Weekly hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose to 366, a 26% increase and the highest weekly yet reported in the pandemic.

There were 61 reported COVID-19 reported deaths, nearly doubling the previous week’s total of 31.

People aged 20 to 49 have accounted for 55% of the cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 74% of the deaths.

During the week of Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 129,564 COVID-19 tests were administered. The percentage of positive tests was 7.2%.

Previously, OHA used a “person-based” method. OHA is now using a “test-based” method, whereby all electronic lab reports received by OHA will be used to calculate percent positivity. This change was prompted by changes in testing patterns.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 489, 15 more than yesterday.

There are 113 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, no change from yesterday.

St. Charles reported Wednesday it had 14 COVID patients; three of the patients are in the ICU.

The hospital has 30 total ICU beds in Bend and Redmond.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.