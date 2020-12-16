OHA reports a record 54 new COVID deaths; November case surge a factor

COVID-19 has claimed 54 more lives in Oregon – a new single-day high – raising the state’s death toll to 1,214 the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

“Today’s record-high death toll tragically reminds us that the pandemic is far from over despite the arrival of vaccines in Oregon,” said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority. “These Oregonians and the ones who passed before them were loved ones who will be dearly missed by their families, for whom we express our sincerest condolences.”

The rising case count that surged in November is one factor attributed to today’s record-high death count.

The counting of deaths from death certificates may take time to process because they are determined by physicians and then sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further review before the cause of death is ultimately determined.

Once this information is confirmed, the information is reported back with a final cause of death to states.

This lagging indicator is now being captured today.

The OHA reported 1,129 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 96,092.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (20), Clackamas (128), Clatsop (8), Columbia (15), Coos (9), Crook (10), Curry (10), Deschutes (31), Douglas (10), Grant (2), Hood River (19), Jackson (86), Jefferson (15), Josephine (15), Klamath (22), Lake (3), Lane (111), Lincoln (3), Linn (30), Malheur (18), Marion (140), Multnomah (215), Polk (22), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (44), Union (5), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (89), Yamhill (31).

Deschutes County has reported 3,293 cases since the pandemic began; 18 people have died.

The county had 2,187 active cases as of Monday, the latest data available – that’s one in 90 residents; 1,057 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 360 total cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,166 total cases and 12 deaths.

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 32 COVID patients; four in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

The ICU was full as of Tuesday afternoon, according to St. Charles officials.

Statewide, the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 544, which is five more than Monday.

There are 112 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is nine fewer than Monday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times.

The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.