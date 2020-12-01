OHA reports a record 24 new COVID deaths; state adds 1,233 cases

COVID-19 has claimed 24 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 936, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

It’s the highest single-day death total since the pandemic began.

The “grim milestone is another reminder of the severity and spread of the disease and the importance for all Oregonians wear masks, keep physical distance and to keep gatherings small,” the OHA said in a release.

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,233 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 76,654.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (19), Clackamas (148), Clatsop (7), Columbia (6), Coos (14), Crook (4), Curry (6), Deschutes (60), Douglas (8), Grant (3), Harney (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (72), Jefferson (19), Josephine (11), Klamath (37), Lake (5), Lane (75), Lincoln (21), Linn (27), Malheur (11), Marion (146), Morrow (5), Multnomah (270), Polk (24), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (23), Union (9), Wasco (6), Washington (158), Wheeler (2), and Yamhill (14).

Deschutes County has reported 2,480 cases and 15 deaths; 923 patients have recovered as of Monday, the latest data available.

Crook County has reported 237 cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 862 cases and 11 deaths.

According to the OHA, 95% of the new and presumptive cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

St. Charles on Monday reported 24 current COVID patients. Four patients are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

Deschutes Co. COVID-19 page/data.

Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon dropped to 577, seven fewer than yesterday.

There are 111 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds. That is six fewer than yesterday.