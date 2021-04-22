OHA reports 993 new COVID cases, 1 death; Deschutes Co. adds 57 cases

There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,467, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 993 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 178,110.

Thursday’s total is the highest single-day count since January 18th.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (14), Benton (24), Clackamas (116), Clatsop (4), Columbia (14), Coos (6), Crook (12), Curry (2), Deschutes (57), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (46), Jefferson (6), Josephine (17), Klamath (54), Lake (2), Lane (54), Lincoln (7), Linn (34), Malheur (2), Marion (109), Morrow (1), Multnomah (206), Polk (20), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (8), Union (2), Wasco (16), Washington (128) and Yamhill (20).

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 48,387 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 28,535 doses were administered on April 21 and 19,852 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on April 21.

The seven-day running average is now 34,328 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,398,442 doses of Pfizer, 1,172,051 doses of Moderna and 91,160 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 1,091,777 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,658,130 who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,683,045 doses of Pfizer, 1,432,000 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it has 17 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 283, which is 11 more than yesterday. There are 69 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.