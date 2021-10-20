OHA reports 9 new COVID deaths, 1,343 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,235 the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 1,343 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 354,681.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (17), Clackamas (108), Clatsop (12), Columbia (11), Coos (26), Crook (17), Curry (4), Deschutes (111), Douglas (60), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Hood River (10), Jackson (76), Jefferson (30), Josephine (28), Klamath (52), Lake (7), Lane (79), Lincoln (18), Linn (59), Malheur (44), Marion (155), Morrow (7), Multnomah (132), Polk (51), Sherman (2), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (44), Union (8), Wallowa (6), Wasco (17), Washington (105) and Yamhill (25).

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had 76 COVID patients; 17 are in the ICU and 15 are on ventilators.

Of those 76 patients, 58 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 568, which is six more than yesterday. There are 126 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 4 fewer than yesterday.

There are 63 available adult ICU beds out of 703 total (9% availability) and 267 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,113 (6% availability).

10/20/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 63 (9%) 34 (9%) 5 (6%) 12 (13%) 1 (2%) 1 (10%) 2 (4%) 8 (31%) Adult non-ICU beds available 267 (6%) 59 (3%) 14 (2%) 76 (13%) 30 (7%) 4 (8%) 50 (12%) 34 (29%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 13,077 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 19. Of that total, 950 were initial doses; 967 were second doses and 3,360 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 7,752 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Oct. 19.

The seven-day running average is now 9,343 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,195,848 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,933,674 doses of Moderna and 223,599 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,791,014 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,577,281 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

