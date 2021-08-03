OHA reports 9 deaths, 1,575 new COVID cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,872, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 1,575 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 223,364.

It’s the highest single-day total since January 9th.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (21), Benton (21), Clackamas (96), Clatsop (19), Columbia (16), Coos (35), Crook (22), Curry (32), Deschutes (42), Douglas (83), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (253), Jefferson (4), Josephine (41), Klamath (27), Lane (127), Lincoln (11), Linn (43), Malheur (25), Marion (164), Morrow (5), Multnomah (116), Polk (39), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (96), Union (11), Wallowa (6), Wasco (11), Washington (160), Wheeler (4) and Yamhill (26).

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 5,066 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,659 doses were administered on Aug. 2 and 2,407 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 2.

The seven-day running average is now 5,010 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,669,852 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,788,997 first and second doses of Moderna and 182,407 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,498,256 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,316,952 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,027,195 doses of Pfizer, 2,302,620 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 26 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 379, which is 39 more than yesterday. There are 119 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 17 more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.