OHA reports 888 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Deschutes Co. adds 67

There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,490, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 888 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 182,916.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (21), Clackamas (109), Clatsop (2), Columbia (12), Coos (3), Crook (10), Curry (10), Deschutes (67), Douglas (8), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (58), Jefferson (6), Josephine (22), Klamath (55), Lake (4), Lane (57), Lincoln (3), Linn (45), Malheur (5), Marion (103),Morrow (2), Multnomah (153), Polk (13), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wallowa (3), Washington (73) and Yamhill (10).

Deschutes County has reported 275 cases already this week.

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Cases by County:

967 in Crook County

7,822 in Deschutes County

2,105 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Deaths by County:

19 in Crook County

73 in Deschutes County

32 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Vaccination data by County:

7,558 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Crook County.

88,037 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Deschutes County.

8,392 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Jefferson County.

COVID-19 weekly cases; hospitalizations surge

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows a fifth consecutive week of surging daily cases and surging hospitalizations from the previous week.

OHA reported 5,729 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, April 19 through Sunday, April 27. That represents a 21% increase from the previous week and marks the fifth consecutive week of 20% or higher increases in daily cases.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations nearly doubled from 171 to 333.

There were 26 reported COVID-19 related deaths.

There were 133,563 tests for COVID-19 for the week of April 18 through April 24. The percentage of positive tests was 6%.

People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 39% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 76% of COVID-19 related deaths.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 34 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 40,769 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 23,214 doses were administered on April 27 and 17,555 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on April 27.

The 7-day running average is now 34,906 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,543,640 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,257,015 first and second doses of Moderna and 93,001 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,209,607 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,773,928 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,865,565 doses of Pfizer, 1,563,300 doses of Moderna and 215,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had 34 COVID patients; four are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 326, which is two fewer than yesterday.

There are 64 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,118, which is a 34% increase from the previous seven days.

The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 328.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.