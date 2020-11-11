OHA reports 876 new cases, 5 deaths as local cases continue to climb

COVID-19 has claimed five more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 742, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 876 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 52,770.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (11), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (10), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (19), Douglas (32), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (50), Jefferson (14), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (5), Lane (51), Linn (10), Malheur (8), Marion (83), Morrow (2), Multnomah (298), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (102), Yamhill (31).

According to the OHA, 95% of the total cases are confirmed positive for COVID.

Deschutes County has reported 97 new cases since Sunday and 1,530 cases and 14 deaths; 1,158 patients have recovered as of Tuesday, the latest data available.

Jefferson County has reported 659 cases and 11 deaths.

Crook County has reported 151 cases and five deaths.

St. Charles on Wednesday reported 13 COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.