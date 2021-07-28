OHA reports 804 new COVID cases, 6 deaths statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,849, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 804 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 217,690.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (19), Benton (13), Clackamas (44), Clatsop (8), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (6), Curry (5), Deschutes (43), Douglas (50), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (91), Jefferson (7), Josephine (54), Lane (67), Lincoln (5), Linn (38), Malheur (7), Marion (59), Morrow (4), Multnomah (80), Polk (12), Sherman (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (55), Union (19), Wallowa (7), Wasco (5), Washington (59), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (16).

Deschutes County has reported 90 new COVID cases this week.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 5,499 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 2,981 doses were administered on July 27 and 2,518 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 27.

The seven-day running average is now 4,610 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,647,798 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,780,671 first and second doses of Moderna and 179,885 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,477,608 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,302,395 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,010,095 doses of Pfizer, 2,288,400 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had 16 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and four are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 274, which is 15 more than yesterday. There are 86 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Weekly COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise, deaths fall

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows an increase in daily cases and hospitalizations and a decline in COVID-19 related deaths.

OHA reported 3,098 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, July 19, through Sunday, July 25.

That represents a 53% rise over the previous week.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose to 146, up from 123 the previous week.

There were 12 reported COVID-19 related deaths, down from 29 reported the previous week.

There were 54,566 tests for COVID-19 for the week of July 18 through July 24. Reported cases increased despite a 12% decrease in testing, while test positivity rose from 4.2% to 5.0%.

As of July 27, 2,477,608 Oregonians — 58.1% of the state’s total population — had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Case rates have generally been higher in counties with lower COVID-19 vaccination rates. During the week of July 18–25, the 10 counties with case rates in excess of 100 per 100,000 had population vaccination rates below 50%.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 28 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.