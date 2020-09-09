OHA reports 8 new deaths, including Deschutes Co. woman; 125 new cases

COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives raising the state’s death toll to 494, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 125 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 28,471.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lane (11), Linn (11), Malheur (11), Marion (23), Morrow (2), Multnomah (22), Polk (2), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (10), and Yamhill (1).

One of the new deaths reported today includes a 96-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 14 and died on Aug. 10 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Deschutes County has reported 706 cases and 12 deaths.

Crook County has reported 59 cases and one death. Jefferson County has reported 477 cases and seven deaths.

St. Charles on Wednesday reported five COVID patients; two were in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Wildfire Smoke and COVID-19

With air quality very poor across the state due to wildfires, OHA reminds Oregonians that exposure to smoke and other forms of pollution can increase the risk and severity of respiratory infections, including possibly COVID-19.

When smoke is heavy, the key protection strategy is to lessen exposure to the smoke, particularly for people who have a condition that makes them more sensitive. People can do this by staying inside at home, getting and using an air filter, and spending time in a cleaner air space. For those who are asked to evacuate or those who choose to leave home to go to an area with cleaner air, remember to take and use a face covering along with hand sanitizer and to practice physical distancing from non-household members.

If it’s safe to do so, staying home to lessen exposure to wildfire smoke also lessens the risk for contracting COVID-19. Further information on how to protect against wildfire smoke can be found at healthoregon.org/wildfires.