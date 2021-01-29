OHA reports 8 new COVID deaths; 976 cases statewide

There are eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,938, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA reported 976 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 141,729.

Deschutes County has reported 5,378 cases and 43 deaths. As of Thursday, there were 2,627 active cases in Deschutes County – that’s one in 75 residents; 2,669 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 682 cases and 15 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,766 cases and 25 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (27), Clackamas (97), Clatsop (5), Columbia (10), Coos (16), Crook (5), Curry (2), Deschutes (43), Douglas (10), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (125), Jefferson (16), Josephine (20), Klamath (14), Lake (1), Lane (61), Lincoln (11), Linn (26), Malheur (10), Marion (82), Morrow (5), Multnomah (143), Polk (27), Sherman (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (33), Union (5), Wasco (10), Washington (135), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (22).

The OHA is now sharing aggregated COVID-19 related deaths on OHA’s public dashboards, which are updated daily.

Vaccinations in Oregon

According to the OHA, more than 27,000 people in Central Oregon have been vaccinated.

Today, OHA reported that 23,004 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 15,813 doses were administered on Jan. 28 and 7,191 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 28.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 382,374 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 614,525 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

OHA releases new COVID 19 forecast

OHA released the latest COVID-19 model today, which shows a decrease in daily cases. The new report estimates that, as of Jan. 13, our statewide reproductive rate was 0.81.

According to the newest forecast, if we continue along our present course of wearing masks, keeping physical distance and restricting our gatherings, daily COVID-19 cases will decline to an average of 420 per day and COVID-19 related hospitalizations will decrease by 13 per day.

A 30% increase in transmission would translate to roughly 720 daily cases and 24 new hospitalizations a day, as well as 240 cases per 100,000 people by mid-February.

The new modeling does not factor in the presence of the UK variant strain of COVID-19 in Oregon.

The report indicates that two-thirds of surveyed Oregonians are likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available and when it is their turn.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported 18 COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 288, which is three fewer than yesterday. There are 68 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.