OHA reports 8 more COVID deaths; 1,900 new cases

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are eight new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll at 5,631, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

Oregon’s 5,627th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old man from Deschutes County who died Nov. 7 at his residence.

The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

OHA reported 1,900 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 416,020.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (30), Clackamas (136), Clatsop (4), Columbia (7), Coos (95), Crook (23), Curry (9), Deschutes (182), Douglas (22), Gilliam (1), Grant (16), Harney (3), Hood River (13), Jackson (104), Jefferson (8), Josephine (32), Klamath (40), Lake (2), Lane (157), Lincoln (14), Linn (33), Malheur (8), Marion (257), Morrow (5), Multnomah (258), Polk (73), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (79), Union (8), Wallowa (5), Wasco (20), Washington (217), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (30).

State continues march toward million-boosters goal

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

As of today, 854,654 more people in Oregon need to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

Since the challenge began, an additional 145,346 Oregonians have received a booster.

Weather affecting some high-volume clinics for vaccine, booster shots

High-volume vaccination clinics around Oregon continue to operate today to provide primary and booster COVID-19 vaccines, but inclement weather is affecting some sites.

The clinic at Multnomah Greyhound Park in Wood Village is closed today, while the Tektronix, Salem and Springfield sites are open with reduced hours – until 5 p.m., closing two hours early.

While the Jackson County Expo vaccination site has permanently closed, a new indoor site has opened at The Merrick, 200 N. Riverside Ave., Medford. The Redmond Fairgrounds site is closed this week.

All the high-volume sites offer all three COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and pediatric doses, and can accommodate large numbers of people seeking vaccinations. To learn more about locations and hours of service for high-volume community vaccination locations, including changes due to inclement weather, visit our web page.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 20 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.

Of those 20 patients, two are full vaccinated.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 398, which is 17 more than yesterday. There are 97 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than yesterday.

There are 58 available adult ICU beds out of 654 total (9% availability) and 317 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,081 (8% availability).

12/28/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 58 (9%) 25 (7%) 2 (2%) 10 (11%) 2 (3%) 0 (0%) 15 (35%) 4 (15%) Adult non-ICU beds available 317 (8%) 52 (3%) 9 (2%) 74 (13%) 37 (8%) 3 (6%) 92 (22%) 50 (44%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 13,316 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 27. Of that total, 1,115 were initial doses, 1,188 were second doses, and 5,290 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 5,646 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Dec. 27.

The seven-day running average is now 15,920 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,781,081 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 160,263 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,485,889 doses of Moderna and 254,917 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,041,504 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,761,515 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.