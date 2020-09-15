OHA reports 8 more COVID deaths; 184 new cases

COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 519, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 184 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 29,662.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (11), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Gilliam (2), Jackson (10), Jefferson (3), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lane (9), Linn (6), Malheur (25), Marion (31), Morrow (3), Multnomah (35), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Washington (25), and Yamhill (5).

Deschutes County has reported 728 cases and 12 deaths; 655 patients have recovered as of Monday, the latest data available.

Crook County has reported 60 cases and one death.

Jefferson County has reported 491 cases and eight deaths.

St. Charles on Tuesday reported four COVID patients; one was in the ICU and on a ventilator.

TESTING NOTE: Wildfires and hazardous air conditions have affected COVID-19 testing in Oregon.

The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory (OSPHL) is closed again today, Tuesday, Sept. 15 due to indoor air safety issues.

Most specimens that the OSPHL cannot process are being re-routed to commercial laboratories. As such OHA does not anticipate a large backlog of tests due to OSPHL’s closure.