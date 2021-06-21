OHA reports 78 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; 45K vaccinations from 70% target

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,756 the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 78 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 206,850.

Note: Today’s daily case count is unusually low.

Although a low case count is welcome news, OHA is interpreting this with caution. Reported case counts on Mondays are typically the lowest of the week, and some of the Local Public Health Authorities did not process laboratory reports Sunday. The reported number of new cases will be higher tomorrow.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (7), Clatsop (3), Columbia (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (3), Douglas (5), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Lane (13), Linn (8), Morrow (1), Multnomah (18), Union (1), Wasco (1), Yamhill (4).

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 3,077 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,044 doses were administered on June 20 and 1,033 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on June 20.

The seven-day running average is now 11,820 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,439,167 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,705,394 first and second doses of Moderna and 162,789 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,353,753 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,104,707 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 44,606.

A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,937,825 doses of Pfizer, 2,219,460 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported it has 27 COVID patients; six are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 144, which is five fewer than yesterday. There are 36 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,072, which is an 8.8% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 172.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.