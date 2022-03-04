OHA reports 741 new COVID cases, 23 deaths

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 23 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,709, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Friday.

OHA reported 741 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 696,717.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (25), Clackamas (36), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (12), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (48), Douglas (21), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (4), Jackson (67), Jefferson (5), Josephine (12), Klamath (19), Lake (1), Lane (77), Lincoln (8), Linn (42), Malheur (2), Marion (41), Multnomah (169), Polk (13), Sherman (2), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (14), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (75) and Yamhill (11).

High-volume vaccine, testing sites continue

People in Oregon can continue to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine or boosters at provider sites statewide. Check for updates for all OHA-run high-volume sites on the Oregon Vaccine News website before your visit.

Some sites have recently ended or will be ending service. Hours of operations and days of service continue to be updated as well. Other nearby vaccination providers can be found by using the Get Vaccinated Oregon locator map.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported it had 34 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and two are on a ventilator.

Of those 34 patients, 15 are fully vaccinated.

One of the patients in the ICU is fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 375, which is 29 fewer than yesterday. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

There are 84 available adult ICU beds out of 669 total (13% availability) and 323 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,241 (8% availability).

3/4/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 84 (13%) 45 (13%) 5 (5%) 11 (12%) 6 (10%) 2 (20%) 10 (23%) 5 (19%) Adult non-ICU beds available 323 (8%) 84 (4%) 18 (3%) 56 (9%) 48 (11%) 13 (26%) 61 (17%) 43 (37%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 4,037 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 3. Of that total, 361 were initial doses, 577 were second doses and 1,163 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,763 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 3.

The seven-day running average is now 3,574 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,153,945 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 236,368 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,719,821 doses of Moderna and 268,871 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,161,695 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,868,328 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.