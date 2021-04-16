OHA reports 704 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Deschutes Co. adds 59 cases

There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,457, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The OHA reported 704 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 173,626.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (7), Clackamas (79), Clatsop (3), Columbia (6), Coos (6), Crook (15), Curry (3), Deschutes (59), Douglas (7), Grant (25), Hood River (3), Jackson (54), Jefferson (3), Josephine (29), Klamath (43), Lake (2), Lane (57), Lincoln (6), Linn (20), Malheur (1), Marion (63), Morrow (5), Multnomah (88), Polk (13), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (69) and Yamhill (8).

The 59 new cases in Deschutes County bring the week’s total to 287. The county reported 282 cases last week.

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Cases by County:

868 in Crook County

6,987 in Deschutes County

2,059 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Deaths by County:

19 in Crook County

72 in Deschutes County

32 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Vaccination data by County:

6,890 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Crook County.

80,218 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Deschutes County.

7,736 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Jefferson County.

More than 1.5 million Oregonians have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Today, OHA reported that 47,407 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 28,146 doses were administered on April 15 and 19,261 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on April 15.

The seven-day running average is now 38,239 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,268,433 doses of Pfizer, 1,089,987 doses of Moderna and 87,666 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 988,584 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,542,429 who have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.

OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,513,395 doses of Pfizer, 1,313,100 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Deschutes County hospitalizations continue to climb.

St. Charles on Friday reported it had 15 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

One week ago the hospital had four COVID patients.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 199, which is four more than yesterday. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.