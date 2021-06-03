OHA reports 7 new COVID deaths; 98% of May’s cases were unvaccinated patients

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,683 the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 267 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 202,247.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (18), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (19), Douglas (36), Gilliam (7), Hood River (2), Jackson (19), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (21), Linn (15), Malheur (6), Marion (25), Multnomah (48), Polk (1), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (4), Wasco (1), Washington (9) and Yamhill (2).

OHA releases latest monthly update on breakthrough cases

Through May 31, Oregon Health Authority has identified 1,009 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases.

In May, there were 16,097 cases of COVID-19 and 98 percent of these cases were among people who were unvaccinated.

More than 9 in 10 of the 126 COVID-19 associated deaths in May were among people who were not vaccinated.

The majority of vaccine-breakthrough associated deaths have occurred in the elderly.

The number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small when compared to the more than 1.85 million people who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

Vaccine breakthrough cases are defined as instances in which an individual received a positive COVID-19 test result at least 14 days following the completion of any COVID-19 vaccine series.

Of the 1,009 reported vaccine breakthrough cases, approximately 10% (n=101) were observed in individuals who reside in long-term care facilities or other congregate care settings.

OHA provides updates on breakthrough cases on the first Thursday of each month. The current report for June 2021 can be found here.

Weekly COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decline

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows decreases in daily cases and hospitalizations but an increase in deaths from the previous week.

OHA reported 2,677 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, May 24, through Sunday, May 30. That represents a 13% decrease from the previous week.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations fell to 190, down from 224 last week and the lowest figure in six weeks.

Reported COVID-19 related deaths were 50, up from 34 last week.

There were 94,084 tests for COVID-19 for the week of May 23 through May 29 — a 12% decrease from last week. The percentage of positive tests fell from 5.4% to 4.5%.

People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 38% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 75% of COVID-19 related deaths.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 31 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 20,401 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 8,812 doses were administered on June 2 and 11,589 were administered prior to June 2.

The seven-day running average is now 20,109 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,232,799 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,615,840 first and second doses of Moderna and 145,844 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 1,877,344 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,255,274 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,830,725 doses of Pfizer, 2,156,360 doses of Moderna and 294,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles reported Thursday it had 35 COVID patients; seven in the ICU and five are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 228, which is one more than yesterday. There are 63 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,709, which is an 8.1% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 260.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.