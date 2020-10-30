OHA reports 600 new COVID cases, another record; 2 new deaths brings total to 675

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 675, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

The OHA also reported 600 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 44,389.

Friday’s daily case count is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (1), Clackamas (45), Clatsop (3), Columbia (4), Coos (2), Crook (3), Deschutes (24), Douglas (4), Gilliam (1), Harney (2). Hood River (3), Jackson (69), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (9), Lake (4), Lane (34), Lincoln (1), Linn (18), Malheur (18), Marion (44), Morrow (3), Multnomah (152), Polk (7), Sherman (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (26), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (3), Washington (91), Yamhill (13).

Crook County has reported 116 cases and two deaths.

Deschutes County has reported 1,209 cases and 13 deaths; 1,015 patients have recovered as of Thursday, the latest data available.

Jefferson County has reported 609 cases and 10 deaths.

St. Charles reported Friday it has six COVID patients; two are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

