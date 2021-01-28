OHA reports 6 new COVID deaths; 750 cases statewide

There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,930, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 750 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 140,783.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (15), Clackamas (62), Clatsop (6), Columbia (4), Coos (26), Crook (2), Deschutes (37), Douglas (20), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (25), Jefferson (4), Josephine (22), Klamath (16), Lake (3), Lane (72), Lincoln (6), Linn (12), Malheur (8), Marion (90), Morrow (2), Multnomah(174), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (24), Union (3), Wasco (12), Washington (73) and Yamhill (12).

Deschutes County has reported 5,339 cases and 43 deaths – one more death than Wednesday. The county on Wednesday – the latest data available – reported 2,660 active cases, which is one in 74 residents; 2,601 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 679 cases and 15 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,750 cases and 25 deaths.

91-year-old Florence Beier shares her experience getting a #COVID19 vaccine at the @DeschutesCounty Fair & Expo Center. “There is no reason not to go,” she says. Florence looks forward to being fully vaccinated so she can get back to doing the things she loves. cc: #inBend pic.twitter.com/RkCigMjmWo — St. Charles (@STCHealth) January 28, 2021

Vaccinations in Oregon

St. Charles on Thursday reported it has administered 15,782 vaccines.

Today, OHA reported that 19,010 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total,12,292 doses were administered on Jan. 27 and 6,718 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 27.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 359,370 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 606,725 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had 19 COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 291, which is 11 fewer than yesterday. There are 72 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU beds) which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.