OHA reports 6 new COVID deaths, 1,026 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,855, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 1,026 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. bringing the state total to 218,689.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (17), Clackamas (69), Clatsop (18), Columbia (5), Coos (20), Crook (7), Curry (11), Deschutes (36), Douglas (54), Gilliam (2), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (4), Jackson (111), Jefferson (4), Josephine (35), Klamath (17), Lane (93), Lincoln (4), Linn (46), Malheur (7), Marion (66), Morrow (6), Multnomah (95), Polk (24), Sherman (5), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (110), Union (21), Wallowa (3), Wasco (27), Washington (60), Wheeler (4) and Yamhill (20).

Deschutes County has now reported 126 cases in the last four days.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 7,180 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,292 doses were administered on July 28 and 3,888 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 28.

The seven-day running average is now 4,635 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,652,653 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,782,367 first and second doses of Moderna and 180,441 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,482,028 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,305,579 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,013,695 doses of Pfizer, 2,298,280 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had 20 COVID patients; four are in the ICU and on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 285, which is 11 more than yesterday.

There are 84 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Scholarship winner Laney: ‘It’s a pretty big deal to me’

Take Your Shot, Oregon incentive winner Laney got vaccinated to be better protected against COVID-19 and to protect her friends and the community.

She plans to use her $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarship to make a lifelong dream come true.

Watch Laney’s story here.