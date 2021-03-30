OHA reports 6 more COVID deaths, 415 new cases statewide

There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,381, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 415 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 164,570.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (11), Clackamas (44), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (5), Crook (6), Curry (7), Deschutes (11), Douglas (18), Grant (3), Harney (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (12), Lake (3), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Malheur (5), Marion (17), Morrow (1), Multnomah (78), Polk (12), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (9), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Washington (75) and Yamhill (6).

Deschutes County has reported 6,327 total cases and 70 deaths.

Cases more than doubled in Deschutes County last week (see chart below).

Crook County has reported 809 cases and 18 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 2,012 cases 31 deaths.

Vaccinations

Today, OHA reported that 31,616 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 14,312 doses were administered on March 29 and 17,304 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 29.

Oregon has now administered a total of 893,462 first and second doses of Pfizer, 833,973 first and second doses of Moderna and 39,698 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,130,805 doses of Pfizer, 1,081,900 doses of Moderna and 86,900 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had five COVID patients; two are in the ICU and on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 139, which is three fewer than yesterday. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.