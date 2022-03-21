OHA reports 560 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths over weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are five new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,975, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

OHA reported 560 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 701,729.

The five new deaths and 560 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between March 18 and March 20.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (14), Clackamas (42), Clatsop (7), Columbia (6), Coos (7), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (52), Douglas (3), Hood River (3), Jackson (27), Jefferson (9), Josephine (14), Klamath (7), Lake (1), Lane (51), Lincoln (3), Linn (19), Marion (42), Multnomah (139), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (2), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (82) and Yamhill (9).

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles Hospital reported Monday they were caring for 21 COVID-19 patients, with one in the ICU and on a ventilator.

The one patient in the ICU is not fully vaccinated.

Eight of the COVID positive patients are fully vaccinated.

Nine of them are under the age of 60, and 12 of them are 60 or older.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 192, which is two more than yesterday. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

There are 105 available adult ICU beds out of 668 total (16% availability) and 356 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,253 (8% availability).

3/21/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 105 (16%) 51 (15%) 9 (9%) 17 (18%) 7 (12%) 1 (10%) 12 (27%) 8 (31%) Adult non-ICU beds available 356 (8%) 103 (5%) 31 (4%) 50 (9%) 47 (11%) 10 (20%) 77 (19%) 38 (33%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 1,084 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 20. Of that total, 83 were initial doses, 64 were second doses and 196 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 701 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 20.

The seven-day running average is now 2,309 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,181,576 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 243,238 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,734,202 doses of Moderna and 269,905 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,171,775 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,879,909 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Cases and deaths

Oregon reports 296 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 18, 157 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 19 and 107 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 20.

Updated information is known about Oregon’s 6,736th death, a 64-year-old man from Washington County; he is not deceased. Because of this update, we are renumbering our reports to start with 6,971 today.

Oregon’s 6,971st COVID-19-related death is a 30-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died on Jan.18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,972nd COVID-19-related death is a 70-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive Jan. 16 and died on Jan. 24 at Curry General Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,973rd COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive Jan. 28 and died on Jan. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,974th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive March 4 and died on March 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,975th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 27 and died on Jan. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

