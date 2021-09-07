OHA reports 54 COVID deaths, 5,821 new cases over long Labor Day weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 54 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,326, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 5,821 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 289,649.

The totals reflect data reported by local health officials over four days, between Sept. 3 and Sept. 6.

The report includes 2,149 cases on Sept. 3, 466 on Sept. 4; 2,064 on Sept. 5, and 1,142 cases on Sept. 6.

Reported case counts and electronic laboratory report (ELR) totals are lower than expected on Sept. 4 due to a technical issue that delayed ELR processing. Processing of ELRs received on Sept. 4 was completed on Sept. 5, and ELR totals are higher than expected for Sept. 5.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (33), Benton (56), Clackamas (453), Clatsop (27), Columbia (98), Coos (38), Crook (15), Curry (19), Deschutes (404), Douglas (421), Harney (12), Hood River (25), Jackson (439), Jefferson (28), Josephine (262), Klamath (65), Lake (2), Lane (647), Lincoln (77), Linn (302), Malheur (21), Marion (602), Morrow (24), Multnomah (772), Polk (71), Sherman (5), Tillamook (69), Umatilla (91), Union (57), Wallowa (19), Wasco (26), Washington (550), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (90).

Governor Brown press conference highlights school-based COVID-19 measures

Governor Kate Brown held a press conference this morning with OHA Health Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Dr. Dana Braner, physician-in-chief at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. A video link to today’s media briefing is here.

Dr. Sidelinger encouraged all eligible Oregonians who have not been vaccinated to schedule their appointments as soon as they can to protect themselves and others with safe and highly effective vaccines.

Dr. Sidelinger also highlighted how OHA has been working closely with the Oregon Department of Education to ensure that Oregon schools remain well protected against COVID-19.

The measures include diagnostic testing for students or staff who display symptoms of COVID-19, weekly screening testing for unvaccinated K-12 staff and weekly screening testing of unvaccinated students through an opt-in program.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 83 COVID patients; 12 are in the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

Of the 83 inpatients with COVID, 68 are not fully vaccinated.

inpatients with COVID, are not fully vaccinated. In the ICU, none of the 12 patients are fully vaccinated.

of the patients are fully vaccinated. Since March 2021, an average of 88% of St. Charles hospitalizations have not been fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,140, which is 12 fewer than yesterday.

There are 300 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 fewer than yesterday.

There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 641 total (9% availability) and 409 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,317 (9% availability).

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 3,329 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 6. Of this total, 719 were administered on Sept. 6: 414 were initial doses and 194 were second doses. The remaining 2,610 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 6.

The seven-day running average is now 8,705 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,853,687 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,860,204 first and second doses of Moderna and 203,087 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,661,365 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,427,352 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.