OHA reports 52 COVID deaths, 785 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 52 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,855, Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 785 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 380,866.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (22), Clackamas (36), Clatsop (3), Columbia (7), Coos (34), Crook (22), Curry (1), Deschutes (59), Douglas (20), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (88), Jefferson (6), Josephine (6), Klamath (1), Lake (10), Lane (31), Lincoln (1), Linn (34), Malheur (14), Marion (85), Morrow (7), Multnomah (104), Polk (41), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (21), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (12), Washington (88), and Yamhill (10).

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 55 COVID patients; 12 are in the ICU and 11 are on ventilators.

Of those 55 patients, 47 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 452, which is nine fewer than yesterday. There are 108 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.

There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 683 total (9% availability) and 294 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,108 (7% availability).

11/16/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 62 (9%) 23 (6%) 10 (11%) 10 (11%) 4 (7%) 3 (30%) 8 (17%) 4 (15%) Adult non-ICU beds available 294 (7%) 66 (3%) 26 (5%) 51 (9%) 29 (7%) 12 (25%) 65 (15%) 45 (38%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here .

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 16,888 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 15.

Of that total, 8,890 were administered that day. There were 2,110 initial doses, 500 second doses and 6,224 third and booster doses. The remaining 7,998 doses were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Nov.15.

The seven-day running average is now 16,642 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,405,808 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 33,783 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,138,105 doses of Moderna and 236,486 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,884,831people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,636,380 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.